BOGOTA, Feb 14 Colombia, the world's fourth-largest coal exporter, produced 89.2 million tonnes of coal last year, missing its full-year target after problems with strikes and environmental permits bit into output, the government said on Thursday. Colombia's mining sector has been hit over the last year by a spate of labor disputes, including a strike at the main coal railway and a walkout at a Glencore-owned mine, as well as delays in environmental permits and a rise in guerrilla attacks. Coal production last year missed the 2012 target by nearly 9 million tonnes, according to the National Mining Agency, a new government body created to handle increasing demands on public institutions from a boom in the mining sector. National output, however, rose 4 percent in 2012 versus the 85.8 million produced in 2011, it said. Here is a breakdown of 2012 output versus its goal: GOAL (mln tonnes) ACTUAL PRODUCTION (mln tonnes) CERREJON 34.3 34.3 DRUMMOND LTD 28.9 26.0 GLENCORE 17.2 14.7 COLOMBIAN 7.4 5.6 NATURAL RESOURCES NORCARBON S.A. 0.8 0.4 COLOMBIA INTERIOR 8.9 8.2 TOTAL OUTPUT 97.5 89.2