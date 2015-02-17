(Adds detail and comment)
By Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA Feb 17 U.S.-based Drummond
said it expects coal production in Colombia this year to reach
about 30 million tonnes as it increases mining even as prices
remain low, its Colombia president Jose Miguel Linares said on
Tuesday.
Colombia's second biggest coal miner produced about 26.8
million tonnes last year, up 17.5 percent from 2013. The company
is seeking to boost its output even after last year's decline in
prices, Linares said.
"Despite the low prices, Drummond has no problems and so we
are looking to increase production levels," Linares told Reuters
in his Bogota office. "Demand in Europe continues," he said,
when asked about weak prices.
European API2 2015 coal closed trade on Tuesday
at $63.15 per tonne, above a nine-year low on Jan. 26 of $55.60
per tonne.
Exports in 2015 could be higher than forecast production as
the company has stocks it can use, Linares said.
However, a court ruling that bans the overnight use of the
Fenoco coal train due to noise pollution could cut by 11.5
million tonnes the amount of the mineral miners can transport to
ports on the Caribbean Sea, he said.
Drummond, a partner in the Fenoco railway, had begun to take
measures that could help lift the restriction imposed in January
by the Andean country's constitutional court, Linares said, like
a reduction of contact between the rails and wagons.
The other operators of the railway are Glencore PLC's
Prodeco unit and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
affiliate Colombian Natural Resources or CNR which is a
comparatively small producer.
Colombia's biggest coal miner, joint-venture Cerrejon,
operates in a more northerly region and has its own private
railway, meaning it is not affected.
Drummond's operations in Colombia include the open-pit mines
Pribbenow and El Descanso in the northern province of Cesar.
Linares said the government had conceded an environmental
license for the extraction of coal at its Rincon Hondo project,
where it will begin the construction phase.
Drummond will soon complete the second phase of construction
of its direct loading conveyor belt facility at its Caribbean
port, allowing it to bolster installed capacity to 60 million
tonnes annually.
Colombia is the world's fourth-biggest coal exporter,
serving mainly the European market for power generation.
National production in 2014 rose 3.6 percent to 88.6 million
tonnes, the National Mining Agency said on Friday.
