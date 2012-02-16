* Production from Guajira province up 7 pct
* Glencore, Drummond output drives growth
* All major players have expansion plans
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Feb 16 Colombia's coal production
jumped 15.4 percent in 2011 to 85.8 million tonnes versus the
previous year while exports rose 16 percent to 79.2 million
tonnes, the country's mining regulator said on Thursday.
The largest production increases were in the Cesar province
where Glencore's Prodeco unit, Drummond International, Vale and
Goldman Sachs' local affiliate operate.
Colombia's coal industry is dominated by big producers, with
their own port and railways, such as Glencore, Drummond
and Cerrejon, which is owned equally by BHP Billiton,
Anglo American and Xstrata.
The world's No. 4 coal exporter is experiencing a boom in
investment into the petroleum and mining sectors thanks to a
U.S.-funded security crackdown on illegal armed groups that has
made it safer to explore and mine.
Colombia's No. 2 coal exporter Drummond -- an 80-20 joint
venture with Japan's Itochu Corp -- saw output at its
La Loma and El Descanso mines increase 9.5 percent to 23 million
tonnes last year versus 2010, according to regulator data.
Output at Glencore's Prodeco unit went up 44 percent to
14.38 million tonnes in 2011 versus 2010, the data showed.
Production in the Guajira state -- where Cerrejon, the
country's largest exporter, has four of five licenses to mine --
increased 7 percent to 33.3 million tonnes in the same period.
The top three producers export almost all their output. The
main markets for Colombia's coveted coal are the United States
and Europe although exporters have made shipments to Asia
depending on the cost of freight.
The regulator did not give a reason for output changes, but
all major thermal producers are currently expanding their mines
and infrastructure in Latin America's top coal exporter.
Colombia's coal production is expected to reach 97 million
tonnes this year, the mining minister has said.
Production at Vale's mines rose 19.4 percent to 3.57 million
tonnes last year while output at Goldman Sachs' Colombian
Natural Resources increased 58 percent to 2.39 million tonnes.
Reuters was first to report that Vale was selling its
Colombian coal operations in November.
Goldman Sachs is the front-runner in an auction
to buy the Colombian coal assets of Brazil's Vale,
attempting to achieve strategic port access, while Glencore
waits in the wings and rival traders stay away, industry sources
familiar with the matter said.
Coal mines in the past few years have attracted almost
frenzied M&A interest, particularly from traders seeking to
become vertically integrated and Asian consumers such as India
and China, but buyers are becoming more choosy, focusing on
large, low-cost mines with big reserves.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; editing by Jim Marshall)