* Government-mediated talks fail to bear fruit
* Fenoco, workers have not talked since Sunday
* Top exporter Cerrejon hit by rebel attack
* Cerrejon operations already down for planned maintenance
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Aug 8 Colombia's main coal railway and
striking workers remain in a deadlock over a 17-day walkout that
has shut off more than half of coal exports, but the company
plans to seek a meeting with laborers next week to end the
strike, officials said on Wednesday.
While the strike in Colombia, the world's fourth-largest
coal exporter, has reduced supply and encouraged cautiously
bullish sentiment, there is still too much coal in both the
Atlantic and Pacific markets to have a big impact on prices.
Peter Burrowes, the president of Fenoco railway, told
Reuters that he would call a general assembly of workers early
next week to ask them to vote on whether to continue the walkout
or send the dispute to arbitration and return to work.
He also said that a court decision about the legality of the
strike could come as soon as Friday afternoon. The three-judge
panel could delay the decision, and any ruling may be appealed
to the supreme court. The union says the strike is legal.
If the court rules the action illegal, the company could
fire workers involved in the walkout, but it would not
necessarily put an end to the walkout.
The vote next week by the general assembly, however, could
see laborers return to their jobs.
The Labor Ministry had hoped to broker a deal last weekend,
but talks hit a snag over demands by both Fenoco and by the
union. Fenoco demanded that 10 trains stuck on the tracks first
be moved, while the union demanded that workers fired in a 2009
strike be reinstated.
"There haven't been meetings with the company since Sunday.
The company hasn't made any proposals that could lead to a
solution to the problem," Felix Herrera, president of the
Sintraime union, told Reuters.
The strike at Fenoco - which moves coal for Drummond
International, Glencore's Prodeco unit and a Goldman
Sachs affiliate - has removed 1.5 million tonnes from the
country's exports this year, sources said.
Colombia's ports, in common with those of most
coal-exporting countries, tend to run at maximum capacity, so it
may be impossible to catch up later this year with any spot
shipments that have been missed, industry sources said.
Drummond, whose Colombian coal operations are 20 percent
owned by Japan's Itochu Corp, and Prodeco have declared
limited force majeure on some cargoes as the walkout starts to
bite.
The strike has given some upward push to global prices.
"The Colombia situation should take out some supply, and
there will be more buying for Q4, which could raise prices, but
the (global) macro problems could work against that," one
utility source said.
CERREJON ATTACKED
In addition to the supply constraints out of Colombia by the
strike plus a walkout at Prodeco's La Jagua mine, Cerrejon, the
country's largest coal exporter, has been undergoing a week-long
planned maintenance of its operations.
"Colombia isn't really moving any coal at the moment.
Cerrejon because of maintenance and the others because of
strikes," a Colombian coal industry source said.
Cerrejon said it was hit early on Wednesday by "a terrorist
attack" that damaged its railway, but it expects the line to be
fully operational again on Thursday.
The company did not blame any group for the assault, but the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, are active in
the northern La Guajira province where the tracks are located.
Cerrejon exports 32 million tonnes of coal annually.
Because of the planned maintenance this week, the bombing
did not impact exports from the company, which is equally owned
by BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Xstrata
.
Colombia's coal output has risen to historic highs over the
last decade, driven by record foreign investment, mainly in the
oil and mining sectors, after a U.S.-backed military offensive
drove rebels into remote jungle and mountain hideouts.
Colombia, Latin America's fourth-biggest economy, has
battled Marxist insurgents for nearly five decades, and despite
the security crackdown, guerrillas have stepped up their attacks
recently.
"It's true that terrorist actions have gone up in general in
the country and they're affecting in some way the normality of
companies," Julian Gonzales, Cerrejon's vice president of public
affairs, told Reuters.
"I don't believe that we'll have an effect on the issue of
complying with our obligations."
(Editing by Leslie Adler)