* Walkout has dragged on for more than three weeks
* Drummond said significantly reducing operations
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Aug 13 Colombian railway workers at the
main coal line voted on Monday to end a three-week strike that
has paralyzed more than half of coal shipments from the world's
fourth-largest exporter of the material, the rail company's
president said.
Striking workers at the privately held Fenoco company have
brought coal exports from the main producing province to a halt,
causing some force majeure of major companies and costing the
government more than $1.2 million per day in royalties.
Fenoco President Peter Burrowes told Reuters that 335
workers voted in favor of lifting the strike and sending the
dispute to arbitration, meaning that the company received more
than the 51 percent required to end the walkout.
A total of 347 out of 624 workers cast ballots on Monday,
Burrowes said. Laborers could return to work as soon as
Thursday, according to the company.
The union did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Fenoco's shareholders include Glencore International Plc's
Prodeco unit, Drummond International and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Colombian units. In 2009,
striking Fenoco workers held up exports for 27 days.
Fenoco is also trying to have the strike declared illegal
which will allow the company to fire union leaders. A court
ruling is expected on Tuesday, but would likely be bogged down
in a months-long appeal process.
The dispute between laborers and the private company has
pushed up prices despite the availability of coal in the
Atlantic and Pacific markets.
Although up to 4 million tonnes of exports have likely been
lost this year, and sentiment has become cautiously optimistic
for firmer prices in the fourth quarter, the lack of tonnes from
Colombia has yet to be felt, utilities and traders said.
Colombia's second-largest coal exporter, Drummond
International, said before Monday's vote that it was sharply
cutting production due to the rail strike.
"With the railway out of operation, coal exports have ceased
and inventory at the mine loadout facility has reached full
capacity," Drummond said in a statement sent to Reuters early on
Monday. The company could not be reached immediately for comment
later on Monday.
"As such, Drummond, for an indefinite period of time, will
be significantly reducing its operations in Colombia," the
statement, dated Aug. 10, said.
Drummond, whose Colombian coal operations are 20
percent-owned by Japan's Itochu Corp, said the walkout
by rail workers was preventing shipment of 80,000 to 85,000
tonnes per day from its mines to its Caribbean port.
Drummond customers say the company has informed them that
the miner's workers in Colombia have been put on paid leave and
that it has mined and moved all the coal it can while the vital
rail link is offline.
Prodeco and a local Goldman Sachs unit, which the company
bought from Vale earlier this year, have used trucks to move
some coal to ports, but Drummond does not have the loading
ability to move coal by trucks, industry sources said.