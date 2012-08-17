Nikkei rises as financials get boost from Yellen comment; Toshiba tumbles
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
BOGOTA Aug 17 Colombia's main coal railway, Fenoco, has almost completed inspecting tracks after the end of a nearly month-long strike and should restart operations in an hour, the company's president told Reuters on Friday.
Peter Burrowes, the president of Fenoco, said that the company would first move 10 trains that have been stuck on the tracks since workers walked out on July 23.
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MID
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines dropped in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.