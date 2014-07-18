By Peter Murphy
| CARACAS, July 17
CARACAS, July 17 A strike by mechanics at
Colombias largest coal mines will continue into next week after
negotiations with their employer ended without agreement on
Thursday, a union leader said.
The nine-day stoppage by around 3,500 mechanics seeking
improved pay has not caused any notable impact on coal
production in the worlds fourth-biggest exporter of the solid
fuel, head of the Sintraime union Felix Herrera told Reuters on
Thursday.
He said the mechanics employer, contractor Dimantec, had
maintained the same pay offer made in previous negotiations,
which the mechanics had rejected, and Thursday's meeting ended
without agreement. The two sides will sit down again on Tuesday,
he said.
The mechanics maintain and repair heavy machinery used in
the extraction of around 90 million tonnes of coal per year in
Colombia. Coal prices have reacted little to news of the strike
which comes during a period of mild weather in Europe that has
eased demand in that key market, as well as its ample stocks.
Colombias largest coal miner is joint venture Cerrejon
owned by Anglo American Plc, BHP Billiton
and Glencore Xstrata Plc. The No. 2 miner is U.S.-based
Drummond.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)