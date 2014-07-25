CARTAGENA, Colombia, July 25 A strike by
mechanics at Colombia's main coal mines will continue into next
week after the latest round of contract talks on Friday failed
to produce a wage deal, the union said.
Around 3,500 mechanics who service machinery at the mines
have been on strike in the world's fourth biggest coal exporter
since July 9 to demand a pay increase. Production is continuing
at the mines.
"The strike carries on. For now there are no more meetings
planned," said Felix Herrera, head of the Sintraime workers
union, which represents workers employed by the third party
machinery-service contractor, Dimantec.
Herrera said the company failed to improve upon its existing
pay offer at the meeting.
The mechanics maintain and repair heavy machinery used in
the extraction of around 90 million tonnes of coal per year.
Colombia's largest coal miner is joint venture Cerrejon
owned by Anglo American Plc, BHP Billiton
and Glencore Xstrata Plc. The No. 2 miner is U.S.-based
Drummond.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)