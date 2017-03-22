BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least
95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of
102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
The Andean country is the world's fifth-largest producer of
the fuel and recorded an output of 90.9 million tonnes last
year, the highest figure in its history despite price
instability.
"The country's great potential in coal is reflected in the
close to 6 billion tonnes of reserves and a potential of 16
billion tonnes," Carlos Cante, vice-minister of mining and
energy, told a coal conference in the Caribbean city of
Cartagena.
"We expect that 2017 will have the same growth rhythm that
we've had, despite projections in our multi-year investment plan
showing that in 2017 we were going to get close to 102 million
tonnes, we think that with 95 million tonnes in output the
country will move forward," Cante said.
The biggest players in Colombia's coal industry are Drummond
Co, Glencore Plc, Murray Energy's
Colombia Natural Resources, and Cerrejon, which is
jointly owned by BHP Billiton, Anglo American Plc
and Glencore.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Sandra Maler)