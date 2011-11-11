* Guajira production rose 17 pct in Q3 to nearly 9 mln T
* Drummond, Glencore output soars during quarter
BOGOTA Nov 11 Coal production in Colombia, the
world's No. 4 coal exporter, jumped in the third quarter to 23
million tonnes, up nearly 28 percent from the same period last
year, the country's mining regulator said on Friday.
Colombia's coal industry is dominated by big thermal
producers with their own port and rail facilities such as
Glencore, Drummond and Cerrejon, which is owned equally by BHP
Billiton (BLT.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Xstrata XTA.L.
Coal exports in the quarter shot up 24.6 percent from a
year ago to about 21 million tonnes, according to data from the
Ingeominas regulator.
Production in Guajira province -- where Cerrejon, the
country's largest exporter, has four of five licenses to mine
-- rose 17 percent in the third quarter to 8.9 million tonnes
versus the same period last year, it said.
Output at Drummond's La Loma and El Descanso mines
increased nearly 16 percent to 5.9 million tonnes in the same
period while output at Glencore's operations in Colombia soared
nearly 70 percent to 3.8 million tonnes, the regulator said.
All three companies exported all production in the
July-September period.
In the first nine months of the year, Colombia's total coal
output increased 11 percent to 63.6 million tonnes while
exports went up around 12 percent to 58.8 million tonnes,
according to regulator data.
It did not give a reason for output changes, but usually
production at mines is affected by seasonal factors such as
winter in Colombia's top markets Europe and the United States
as well as global supply and demand for the material.
All the major thermal coal producers have expansion plans
for their mines and export infrastructure.
Infrastructure bottlenecks are seen as the main problem for
Latin America's No. 4 oil producer as it seeks to hike
important exports like crude oil, coal and coffee, while also
expanding its mining sector.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by David Gregorio)