BOGOTA Aug 6 U.S. coal miner Drummond Co Inc
and striking workers in Colombia will resume talks on
Tuesday to try to end a work stoppage that stalled about a
third of output in the Andean nation, the union said.
Drummond, which has two mines and a port in Colombia, will
try to reach a deal with the Sintramienergetica union, which
represents about half of Drummond's roughly 10,000 workers, to
lift the strike that began on July 23 after weeks of pay talks
ended in failure.
"We have all the will to make a deal but it depends on the
company," Edgar Munoz, vice-president of Sintramienergetica,
told Reuters.
