BOGOTA Aug 6 U.S. coal miner Drummond Co Inc and striking workers in Colombia will resume talks on Tuesday to try to end a work stoppage that stalled about a third of output in the Andean nation, the union said.

Drummond, which has two mines and a port in Colombia, will try to reach a deal with the Sintramienergetica union, which represents about half of Drummond's roughly 10,000 workers, to lift the strike that began on July 23 after weeks of pay talks ended in failure.

"We have all the will to make a deal but it depends on the company," Edgar Munoz, vice-president of Sintramienergetica, told Reuters. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)