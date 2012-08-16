HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 14 at 12:30 P.M. EST/1730 GMT
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BOGOTA Aug 16 Colombia's main railway should resume moving coal to port on Friday after the union ended a 25-day strike that had paralyzed more than half of exports from the world's fourth-largest coal exporter, officials said.
The union said the strike should be lifted by 6 pm local time (2300 GMT) on Thursday.
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
* An initial period of three years which is renewable; up to 500,000 sensors per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)