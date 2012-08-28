* Strike to demand higher wages started on July 19
* Glencore has accused union of being inflexible
By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Aug 28 A strike at Glencore's Colombian
coal mine La Jagua continued on Tuesday after a regional court
issued a resolution declaring the walkout legal.
The strike to demand higher wages and better working
conditions started on July 19 in Colombia, the world's
fourth-largest coal exporter, after 40 days of talks between the
union and Glencore's unit Prodeco failed to produce a deal.
"Given what has happened we'll continue the strike," the
head of the Sintraminergetica Ricardo Machado union told
Reuters, referring to a resolution by a regional court in the
northern town of Valledupar declaring the walkout as legal.
Machado said union leaders are keen to negotiate with
company executives, but Glencore has accused the union
of being inflexible and "demanding too much."
So far workers have been protesting for 41 days, and Machado
said that if the strike continues for more than 60 days, the
government will have to set up a settlement committee that will
be given three days to help the parties reach a deal.
If they fail to come to an agreement in that period, the
labor ministry will have to convene an arbitration tribunal to
sort out the labor dispute.
The La Jagua complex is an open-pit mine in Colombia's main
coal-producing province of Cesar, which includes mining
concessions held by separate Glencore companies - Carbones de La
Jagua, Consorcio Minero Unido and Carbones el Tesoro.
The three areas produced 7 million tonnes of coal last year,
according to mining regulator data.
La Jagua's coal is the highest quality produced in Colombia
and when not blended is a niche market material, industry
sources said. The mine produces such high-energy, low-sulphur
coal that it often is sold as pulverized coal for use in
steelmaking.
Glencore's Prodeco operations consist of La Jagua and
Calenturitas. It has its own port and rail facilities.
In 2010, La Jagua workers went on strike for five weeks
before signing a two-year deal, and in 2011, they walked out for
eight days at the 5-million-tonne-per-year Calenturitas mine.
Colombia's coal industry was hit last month by a strike at
Fenoco, the country's main coal railway, that paralyzed exports
from the Cesar region for nearly a month.
The union had to end the strike after Fenoco won a vote in
which more than 50 percent of workers agreed to lift the strike,
and because a court declared the walkout illegal.
Latin America has a history of tense ties among mining
companies, unions, indigenous people and environmental groups.
Unions use strikes for leverage in bargaining talks with
mining and oil companies, which have been returning to Colombia
after a fall in guerrilla violence over the last decade due to a
U.S.-backed military offensive.
Traders told Reuters last month that concerns over future
global demand and prices mean the impact of supply disruptions
in Colombia from the La Jagua strike and the Fenoco walkout
would probably be fairly muted.
Both the Atlantic and Pacific markets are over supplied
despite a strong coal burn across much of Europe and steady
imports by India and China.
(Writing By Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)