RPT-China egg producers brace for pain from bird flu crackdown
* Egg producers keeping hens alive longer as poultry markets shut
BOGOTA Feb 9 Colombia's coffee production fell 41 percent to 535,000 60-kg bags in January versus a year ago while exports also went down 37.4 percent to 531,000 sacks, the country's coffee growers federation said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Egg producers keeping hens alive longer as poultry markets shut
THONYOR, South Sudan, Feb 26 Like thousands of other South Sudanese families caught up in famine, Sara Dit and her 10 children are hiding from marauding gunmen in the swamps and islands of the river Nile.
ROME, Feb 26 Pope Francis said on Sunday he wants to make a trip to South Sudan together with the head of the Anglican Church to bring attention to the suffering of people stricken by civil war and famine.