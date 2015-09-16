BOGOTA, Sept 16 Colombia's construction sector
is looking to attract home buyers who hold foreign currencies
and thus can take advantage of a more than 50 percent fall in
value of the peso, the national construction guild said on
Wednesday.
The peso has fallen 52.2 percent in the last 12
months, a weakening the government says could last for several
years.
In a bid to highlight investment potential for foreigners or
citizens receiving remittances from abroad, the guild will host
real estate fairs in the United States and Canada, Camacol's
economic director said.
"With the effect of the depreciation, today those receiving
remittances have more acquisition power that surely we can
channel toward housing," Edwin Chiribi said.
According to central bank figures, 15.5 percent of
remittances are directed toward housing costs like rent and
mortgages.
Sixty-five percent of remittances, which totaled $3.46
billion between January and August, come to Colombia from the
United States, Spain and Panama.
Construction is one of the strongest sectors in Latin
America's fourth-largest economy, growing 8.7 percent during the
second quarter.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Christian Plumb)