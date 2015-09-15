BOGOTA, Sept 15 Consumer confidence in Colombia was negative in August for the first time since April 2009 as households responded to slowing economic growth, a survey by think-tank Fedesarollo showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index was down to -0.4 percent last month, below the 2.6 percent increase recorded in July and far below the 20.5 percent reached in August 2014.

Confidence figures are considered one of the best indicators of consumption and are a key factor in the central bank board's calculus on where to set interest rates. The board has held borrowing costs at 4.5 percent for the last year.

Latin America's fourth-largest economy grew 2.9 percent in the first half of 2015. The government says expansion will reach 3.6 percent this year. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Helen Murphy and Dan Grebler)