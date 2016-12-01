LA PAZ Dec 1 Bolivia's aviation authority DGAC said on Thursday it was immediately suspending the operational license of LAMIA Corp, the small charter airline whose plane crashed in Colombia on Monday, killing 71 people.

The plane, which apparently was running out of fuel when it crashed, had taken off from Santa Cruz in Bolivia en route to Medellin. It was LAMIA Bolivia's only operational aircraft.

