BOGOTA Nov 29 The South American football federation suspended all games and other activities early on Tuesday after a plane crashed in Colombia carrying members of Brazil's Chapecoense team.

The team was among 72 passengers and nine crew on board the charter aircraft when it came down around on Monday evening in north-central Colombia. It was not immediately clear how many people survived.

The federation, CONMEBOL, said its president, Alejandro Dominguez, was on his way to Medellin, near the crash site.

"All federation activities are suspended until further notice," it added in a statement on its website. Chapecoense had been due to face Atletico Nacional of Medellin in the first leg of Wednesday's Sudamericana final. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrew Heavens)