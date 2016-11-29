BOGOTA Nov 29 An airplane crash in Colombia has killed 76 people, the vast majority of the 81 passengers and crew who were on board the plane, the Colombian police said early on Tuesday.

The plane was carrying players, coaches and staff from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, as well as journalists set to covering the team's match in the Sudamericana final, South America's equivalent of the Europa League.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alison Williams)