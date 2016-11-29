BOGOTA Nov 29 Three players from Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team have survived a plane crash in Colombia that killed 76 people, Colombian authorities said on Tuesday.

Players Alan Luciano Ruschel, Marcos Danilo Padilha and Jacson Ragnar Follmann were listed as survivors in a statement from the disaster management agency.

Passengers Rafael Correa Gobbato and Ximena Suarez also survived.

All five were being treated at hospitals near the crash site. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Louise Ireland)