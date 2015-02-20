BOGOTA Feb 19 Colombia's Attorney General's
office has issued five arrest warrants as part of an
investigation into whether bribes were paid by Italian
construction company SICIM to Marxist rebels to guarantee the
security of its employees, an official said on Thursday.
The warrants were issued for two SICIM workers and three
members of guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN),
an official from the Attorney General's office, who was not
authorized to speak on the subject, told Reuters.
SICIM workers Roberto Jorge Rigoni from Argentina and
Francisco Elizondo from Spain face charges of financing
terrorism, rebellion and extortion, the official said. It is
unclear if the two remain in Colombia.
SICIM is headquartered in Italy and has subsidiaries in
Africa, Europe and in North and South America. It took part in
the first phase of construction of the Bicentenario oil
pipeline, which has a 110,000-barrel daily capacity to transport
crude.
According to evidence gathered by the Attorney General's
office, including recordings of phone calls between guerrilla
members and SICIM directors, the company paid protection money
while operating in the northeastern Arauca and Casanare regions.
Construction on the Bicentenario started in 2011 and the
pipeline began operation in 2013. The first phase of the project
which SICIM built, a 230-km (143-mile) section of the pipeline,
cost around $1 billion (659 million pounds).
Staff at SICIM's offices in Colombia and Italy could not
immediately be reached for comment.
President Juan Manuel Santos has threatened in the past to
expel from Colombia companies found to be paying extortion to
the guerrillas.
The government is seeking peace talks with the ELN. It is
currently negotiating an end to a five-decade conflict with the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).
Investment in Colombia's oil and mining sectors has shot up
in recent years, after a U.S.-backed military offensive lasting
more than a decade drove rebel groups deeper into rural areas.
Even so, the rebels have intensified attacks on oil
infrastructure such as pipelines over the last year.
Extortion of companies was common in the past when rebel
presence was heavier and continues to be a major funding source
for the groups.
