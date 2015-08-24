BOGOTA Aug 24 Colombia's currency closed down 4.43 percent on Monday at 3,238.50 pesos to the dollar, its sharpest daily fall since June 2008, as international markets reacted to global worries over China.

The depreciation in Latin America's fourth-largest economy comes amid a global fall in oil prices, the country's top export and source of foreign exchange.

The currency has fallen 66.7 percent in the last 12 months. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alan Crosby)