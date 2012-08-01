BOGOTA Aug 1 Colombia's central bank and the
government will seek to maintain the peso currency at an average
of 1,800 per U.S. dollar and prevent it from strengthening
further, a senior member of the economic commission of Congress
said on Wednesday.
The monetary authority, which already buys at least $20
million a day on the spot market to ease gains in the peso, has
faced pressure from the government in recent months to take
tougher measures to stem the world's strongest currency.
"The exchange rate should be held at all costs at 1,800
pesos, that's like a goal of the central bank, and that's the
suggested message in the budget project," the lawmaker told
Reuters after a meeting of the economic commission and the
central bank's board.
The Colombian peso strengthened 0.32 percent to
1,786.3 per dollar in trading on Wednesday.
The bank, which does not discuss publicly an ideal level for
the currency, on Friday resisted pressure from Finance Minister
Juan Carlos Echeverry to be more "aggressive" in its dollar
purchases.
A strong peso hurts exporters and some manufacturers because
they earn in dollars but pay costs in pesos.
The government last week presented to Congress a 2013 budget
worth 185.5 trillion pesos ($103.6 billion) and set the currency
goal at 1,800 per dollar.
According to a report by the finance ministry, the central
bank could boost reserves to as much $53.5 billion reserves, up
from $34.3 billion currently, and intervene more heavily in the
currency market.
Record foreign investment inflows have helped boost the
value of the peso 7.8 percent so far this year, the most among
152 currencies tracked by Reuters.
The central bank last week cut the benchmark lending rate
for the first time in more than two years by a quarter point to
5 percent to counter fallout from the global economic crisis on
domestic economic growth.
Echeverry, who represents the government on the central
bank's board, had sought a bigger cut to help stimulate the
slowing economy and called on the board to increase the level of
daily dollar purchases to ease gains in the peso.
Central Bank Chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Monday the
economy should grow at least 4 percent this year but lowered the
forecasted range to between 3 and 5 percent from an earlier
estimate of 4 to 6 percent.
He said the bank views next year's economic outlook with
more uncertainty as the global financial crisis hits the Andean
nation's industrial output and exports. The bank forecasts
growth next year at between 2 and 5 percent.
(Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by James Dalgleish)