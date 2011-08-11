* Peso strength may be offset by acquisitions near yr-end

* Experts see peso between 1,700 and 1,840 for rest of yr

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Aug 11 Colombia's peso currency may keep its firming trend due to expansive monetary policy in the United States and Europe, but its appreciation should be stymied by local firms' foreign acquisitions.

With debt woes weighing down Europe and the United States, investors have snapped up emerging market currencies in regions like Latin America despite measures ranging from capital controls to central bank interventions.

Experts see Colombia's peso COP=STFX trading between the 1,700 level -- seen as the government's pain threshold -- and 1,840, which would represent a 4 percent rise from the point at which it closed in end 2010.

"The flows continue to support the (upward) pressure on the peso," said Camilo Perez, director of economic research at Banco de Bogota.

While interest rates remain low in developed economies, Colombia like other emerging markets is hiking rates, which creates attractive differentials for investors and could bring in more dollars and more appreciation to their currencies.

Wall Street economists see odds of around one-in-three the United States will slip back into recession, heightening expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch another round of unconventional credit easing. [ID:nN1E778212]

That could unleash another flood of dollars into economies such as Colombia that have been battling appreciation pressures on their currencies since U.S. monetary easing first began.

Colombia's attractiveness for outside investors has risen this year after three rating agencies gave the Andean country back its investment grade rating, Congress approved a raft of fiscal reforms and the economy continued growing strong.

The peso currency has been on a firming trend since 2003 thanks to improved security opening up the nation as never before to foreign investment, but it has seen the strongest appreciation since October 2008, firming more than 20 percent.

Since mid-2009, Colombia's 200-day moving average has been on a firming trend, which has also held more or less true for its short-term moving averages.

ACQUISITION IMPACT

Taking the edge off the peso's strength will be a central bank dollar buying program of at least $20 million a day, a $1.2 billion fund abroad by the government and strong imports.

Analysts also expect dollar purchases from GrupoSura SIS.CN at the end of the year to fund its acquisition of some of ING's (ING.N) Latin American assets for around $3.8 billion -- which would cause short-term depreciation. [ID:nLDE76O03R]

"The GrupoSura purchase is very large, if they have to go out and buy a large amount of dollars, there is no cashflow in the market that can take it," said a director of a foreign desk at a bank operating in the country.

"But that would be a blip, then it would resume the natural inertia of the peso because what you see is clients who are selling dollars and those outside seem to have a mad desire to invest in Colombia," he said.

EXPORTS, IMPORTS

Coupled with portfolio inflows, Latin America's No. 4 oil producer expects $12 billion in foreign direct investment, mainly into oil and mining, this year -- experts say there's about $4.5 billion remaining to come into the country.

High commodity prices for Colombia's coal, oil and coffee will also help push up the currency.

"While people feel that commodity prices remain high and there are good terms of trade, clearly there are factors that suggest there is not a tendency to depreciate," said Daniel Nino, research manager at Bancolombia.

(Writing by Jack Kimball; Editing by Andrew Hay)