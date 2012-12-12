BOGOTA Dec 12 Banco Davivienda, the third-largest bank in Colombia by assets, approved on Wednesday the issuance of up to $300 million of ordinary bonds on the international market.

The bank did not say whether the paper will be sold in pesos, U.S. dollars or another currency nor did it give a date for the auction in a filing to regulators.

Davivienda has operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama and Honduras.

