BOGOTA Oct 9 Davivienda, Colombia's third largest bank by assets, issued 600 billion pesos ($294 million) in local bonds on Thursday, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The bank offered 2, 3, 5 and 10-year paper in the sale. Davivienda received requests for 1.1 trillion worth of bonds during the auction, the statement said.

The bank, controlled by financial conglomerate Grupo Bolivar, is one of the most active entities in Colombia's capital markets.

Davivienda issued local bonds worth 600 billion pesos in May.

($1 = 2040.31 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)