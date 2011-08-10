* US, European troubles weigh on bond issuance-experts

* No new date given for 500 billion peso issue

BOGOTA Aug 10 Colombia's third-largest bank Davivienda DVIp.CN has postponed an issue of 500 billion pesos ($276 million) in bonds because of global economic turbulence, the bank and market sources said on Wednesday.

Sources at Davivienda gave no new date for the issue, which was scheduled for Wednesday. Sources at the underwriters for the transaction said that uncertainty over the U.S. and European economies was the reason for the delay.

Davivienda is one of several financial institutions issuing peso-denominated bonds to tap low interest rates and ample liquidity in the Andean country whose economic prospects have soared as a guerrilla war has subsided.

($1=1,811.68 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra. Writing by Andrew Cawthorne. Editing by Robert MacMillan)