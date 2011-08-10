* US, European troubles weigh on bond issuance-experts
* No new date given for 500 billion peso issue
BOGOTA Aug 10 Colombia's third-largest bank
Davivienda DVIp.CN has postponed an issue of 500 billion
pesos ($276 million) in bonds because of global economic
turbulence, the bank and market sources said on Wednesday.
Sources at Davivienda gave no new date for the issue, which
was scheduled for Wednesday. Sources at the underwriters for
the transaction said that uncertainty over the U.S. and
European economies was the reason for the delay.
Davivienda is one of several financial institutions issuing
peso-denominated bonds to tap low interest rates and ample
liquidity in the Andean country whose economic prospects have
soared as a guerrilla war has subsided.
($1=1,811.68 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra. Writing by Andrew Cawthorne.
Editing by Robert MacMillan)