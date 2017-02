BOGOTA Aug 16 The board of Colombia's third-largest bank, Davivienda DVIp.CN, has authorized the issuance of up to $350 million in bonds on international capital markets, it told regulators on Tuesday.

The bank also said it planned to advance a process to list its shares on international markets. It gave no details on the bond issuance nor the share listing.

Davivienda is one of several Colombian financial institutions issuing bonds both locally and abroad to tap low interest rates. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Gary Hill)