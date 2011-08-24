BOGOTA Aug 24 Colombia's third-largest bank, Davivienda DVIp.CN sold 500 billion pesos ($280.5 million) in bonds in the local market, the country's stock exchange said on Wednesday.

Davivienda received offers for 1.45 trillion pesos ($817 million), the exchange said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the bank said it planned to advance a process to list shares on international markets.[ID:nN1E77F1Z7]

Davivienda is one of several Colombian financial institutions issuing bonds both locally and abroad to tap low interest rates. ($1=1,781.91 pesos) (Writing by Eduardo Garcia, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)