BOGOTA Nov 11 Colombia's Banco Davivienda DVIp.CN issued 716 billion pesos ($374.1 million) of preferred shares to help finance local operations and an expansion plan in the region, the bank said on Friday.

The Andean nation's third-largest bank by assets had offered to sell as much as 800 billion pesos worth of shares.

Davivienda has been one of Colombia's most active players in capital markets, seeking financing to expand in Colombia, Chile, Peru and Central America. ($1= 1,913.65 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)