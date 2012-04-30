BOGOTA, April 30 Colombia may issue less debt
next year if increased tax revenue in 2012 allows it to finance
public spending, delaying the need to use profits from state-run
oil company Ecopetrol until 2013, the government said
on Monday.
Colombia had planned to spend part of Ecopetrol's 2011
profits on public works this year, but additional funds from tax
collections may allow the government to use that in 2013,
Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry told reporters.
Holding off on using Ecopetrol money may prevent dollar
flows into the Andean economy from further pressuring the peso,
which has already strengthened 9.34 percent against the dollar
this year.
"The third installment (of Ecopetrol's 2011 profits) will
arrive in 2013 if (tax) revenue allows and that would decrease
the need to issue debt," Echeverry said.
The peso's appreciation has become a major headache for the
government of President Juan Manuel Santos because it has cut
the competitiveness of exporters such as flower, banana and
coffee growers.
The government often uses Ecopetrol profits from the
preceding year to finance public spending. The cash comes in
three installments.
Ecopetrol's 2011 net profit rose 85 percent to 15.44
trillion pesos ($8.65 billion) compared with 2010, pushed up by
increases in output and exports.
Colombia's government is expected to announce the 2013
financing plan in late June.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing
by Gary Crosse)