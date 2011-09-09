* Colombia plans debt exchange to extend maturities

By Monica Garcia

BOGOTA, Sept 9 Colombia plans to swap local Treasury bonds maturing over the next few years for longer-term debt including a new issue, the finance ministry said on Friday.

"The ministry announced its intention to conduct a local debt management operation that seeks to redeem, in capital markets, TES Treasury securities maturing in 2012, 2013, and 2014 for TES maturing in 2015, 2018 and 2026," it said.

"The purpose of this exchange is to improve the debt profile, reducing the nation's (maturities) over the next three years," the statement said.

The government plans to issue an August 2026 bond as a new benchmark, the ministry said.

Private banks have been taking advantage of three upgrades in Colombia's sovereign credit rating this year to issue debt under improved terms.

Better security has helped Colombia attract billions of dollars in foreign investment since 2002, and was cited as one reason why three Wall Street credit agencies blessed the South American nation with investment grade status.

"There is a very positive environment, despite the international situation. Local factors continue to support TES bond prices given stability of the central bank's interest rate and inflation at current levels," said Camilo Perez, head of economic research at Banco de Bogota.

In August, concerns over turbulence in global financial markets led Colombia's central bank to pause in its monetary policy tightening cycle, leaving its benchmark rate at 4.50 percent after six straight hikes.

The ministry's director of public credit, German Arce, told reporters the exchange would take place in two weeks. That would be the first debt swap the Andean has carried out this year as Latin America's No. 5 economy continues a speedy recovery from the global economic crisis.

(Reporting by Monica Garcia; Editing by Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)