* Colombia plans debt exchange to extend maturities
* Expects to launch a new 15-year benchmark bond
* Central bank recently paused interest rate hikes
By Monica Garcia
BOGOTA, Sept 9 Colombia plans to swap local
Treasury bonds maturing over the next few years for longer-term
debt including a new issue, the finance ministry said on
Friday.
"The ministry announced its intention to conduct a local
debt management operation that seeks to redeem, in capital
markets, TES Treasury securities maturing in 2012, 2013, and
2014 for TES maturing in 2015, 2018 and 2026," it said.
"The purpose of this exchange is to improve the debt
profile, reducing the nation's (maturities) over the next three
years," the statement said.
The government plans to issue an August 2026 bond as a new
benchmark, the ministry said.
Private banks have been taking advantage of three upgrades
in Colombia's sovereign credit rating this year to issue debt
under improved terms.
Better security has helped Colombia attract billions of
dollars in foreign investment since 2002, and was cited as one
reason why three Wall Street credit agencies blessed the South
American nation with investment grade status.
"There is a very positive environment, despite the
international situation. Local factors continue to support TES
bond prices given stability of the central bank's interest rate
and inflation at current levels," said Camilo Perez, head of
economic research at Banco de Bogota.
In August, concerns over turbulence in global financial
markets led Colombia's central bank to pause in its monetary
policy tightening cycle, leaving its benchmark rate at 4.50
percent after six straight hikes.
The ministry's director of public credit, German Arce, told
reporters the exchange would take place in two weeks. That
would be the first debt swap the Andean has carried out this
year as Latin America's No. 5 economy continues a speedy
recovery from the global economic crisis.
