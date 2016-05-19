China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BOGOTA May 19 Colombia has swapped 3.2 trillion pesos ($1 billion) in Treasury bonds, extending their due date by three to seven years, in a bid to reduce financing needs for 2017, the finance ministry said.
The locally denominated inflation-linked bonds, known as TES UVR, which came due in 2017, were exchanged for fixed-rate TES bonds that mature in 2020 and 2024, the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The swap will reduce amortization costs for the government, the ministry said.
TES are the second-most important internal financing tool for the national government, after tax revenue.
($1 = 3,031.48 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by James Dalgleish)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.