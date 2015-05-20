(Adds background on peace talks)

BOGOTA May 19 Colombia's defense minister Juan Carlos Pinzon will trade posts with the country's ambassador to the United States, president Juan Manuel Santos said on Tuesday.

Pinzon will replace Luis Carlos Villegas, Colombia's ambassador in Washington since 2013, while Villegas takes over as defense minister.

"For some time Juan Carlos has been saying that he's been here too long, now four years, and that he wanted to change his rhythm of working," Santos said at the announcement, referring to Pinzon.

Villegas, an experienced businessman, was a member of the Colombian government's negotiating team at ongoing peace talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels before he took up the post of ambassador.

Villegas will preside over military actions against the rebels even as moves to de-intensify the five decade conflict become more common amid the talks.

Negotiators have so far reached partial agreements on land reform, political participation for ex-rebels and an end to the illegal drug trade at the more than two-year-old talks.

The two sides are now tackling the thorny issues of victim reparations and demobilization.

The shift is the second personnel change in the cabinet in nine days, after Santos replaced the communications minister last week. (Reporting by Monica Garcia and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Diane Craft)