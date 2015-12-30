BOGOTA Dec 30 Colombia has declared a red alert
because of low water levels in two key rivers which supply
hundreds of towns and cities in the South American country,
President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday.
A fifth of Colombia's municipalities are already under water
rationing measures as the El Nino phenomenon cuts down rainfall
dramatically.
The declaration makes it likely the government will soon
extend rationing measures and impose a limit on water
consumption in homes, though Santos offered no further details.
The country's weather agency recommended the measure, the
president said.
"I'm declaring the red alert for low levels in the Magdalena
and Cauca rivers in 23 provinces," Santos said at a government
event.
Future energy rationing measures could be a possibility, the
president added. Seventy percent of Colombia's energy is
supplied hydro-electrically.
The El Nino weather pattern is linked to the warming of the
Pacific Ocean and tends to leave Colombia and Central America
drier.
The drought prompted the coffee federation to modify export
standards in October as nearly half the country's growing
regions are affected by drought.
