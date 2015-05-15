BOGOTA May 15 Colombia will suspend aerial
fumigation of illegal coca plants in light of a number of
studies linking the herbicide used to cancer, a move which marks
the end of a decades-long strategy in the country's fight
against drug trafficking.
The Andean country is one of the world's biggest producers
of cocaine, which is derived from the coca plant. Its leftist
rebel groups, the FARC and ELN, as well as criminal gangs, make
huge sums from their involvement in its production and
trafficking.
Colombia, which produces some 300 tonnes of cocaine per
year, has fumigated illicit coca crops for two decades with
financial and technical help from the United States, using the
herbicide glyphosate. The strategy also included spraying of
poppies, used to make heroin.
"We've taken the decision by a majority of seven to one, to
suspend the spraying of areas with glyphosate," health minister
Alejandro Gaviria said, referring to the vote taken by the
National Narcotics Council late on Thursday.
Various scientific reports, including one by the World
Health Organization (WHO), have suggested that the weed killer
is likely carcinogenic to humans, Gaviria said.
Spraying will be halted after administrative formalities are
completed, which could take several weeks, he added.
Glyphosate is a key ingredient in the world's most widely
used herbicide, Roundup, produced by Monsanto Co.
Monsanto officials have said the chemical has been proven
safe for decades and the company has demanded a retraction from
the WHO over its report linking the herbicide to cancer.
President Juan Manuel Santos called for an end to the
fumigations last week, adding law enforcement should intensify
its efforts against other parts of the drug trafficking supply
chain, which include clandestine laboratories and smuggling
networks.
Local communities have expressed concerns that exposure to
glyphosate has caused illnesses, among them cancers and birth
defects. Colombia was the only South American country still
using the chemical, authorities said.
The defense ministry and other entities which fight
narcotics trafficking will be tasked with recommending other
ways to eradicate illegal plants, the minister added, including
possibly increasing the amount of it manually uprooted.
Over the past three decades, more than 1.6 million hectares
of land in Colombia have been sprayed using the chemical.
Opposition figures have expressed fears that a halt to
spraying may increase coca and cocaine production.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Peter Murphy and Andrew Hay)