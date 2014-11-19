BOGOTA Nov 19 Colombian soccer club Envigado
helped launder money for a drug trafficking group, the U.S.
Treasury Department said on Wednesday, blacklisting the team
under the anti-crime Kingpin Act.
The owner of Envigado Futbol Club allowed the Oficina de
Envigado crime gang to use its balance sheet to hide profits
from drug trafficking, extortion and murder-for-hire, the
Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a
statement. The statement did not say when the alleged
money-laundering occurred.
The Kingpin Act allows the United States to freeze the
assets of companies and individuals thought to be involved with
money laundering and prohibits U.S. citizens from engaging in
transactions with them. The Oficina de Envigado was placed on
the list in June.
The team, based near the central city of Medellin and part
of Colombia's top league, is well-known for training rising
stars.
Wunderkind striker James Rodriguez, who made waves at this
year's World Cup and now plays for Real Madrid, began his
professional career there.
Also designated on Wednesday for connections to the crime
gang were 10 Colombian citizens, including the team's owner.
"The diversity of those designated today - targeting a
variety of companies and influential cartel members, including
the majority owners of a professional soccer team - will strike
at the financial core of this violent criminal network," the
director of OFAC, Adam J. Szubin, said.
The team had no immediate comment, but was preparing a
statement, spokesman Sebastian Medina told Reuters.
The club is not the first Colombian team designated under
the Kingpin Act. America de Cali was placed on the list in 1999
because of financial connections to the Cali cartel, but it was
removed last year.
