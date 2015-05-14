BOGOTA May 14 Colombia's second-biggest coal
miner, U.S.-headquartered Drummond, failed to
implement adequate health and safety practices prior to an
accident in which two workers were killed when a cargo of coal
was tipped on them, the Labor Ministry said.
The ministry said it will press administrative charges after
finding lax procedures may have contributed to the March deaths
of two workers when coal was poured into a loading pit that they
were welding at Drummond's port.
"Drummond did not meet its obligation to establish and
permanently carry out a program of occupational health and a
workplace health and safety system which are presumably
responsible for the risks in its working environment," the
ministry said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.
A Drummond spokesman said the company had not yet been
notified of the charges and so would not offer comment.
A labor ministry official who declined to be identified told
Reuters that as it was an administrative rather than a criminal
investigation, the company would most likely face a fine if it
is confirmed that some safety norms were not heeded.
The case will be judged by two labor inspectors in a process
that typically takes three to four months, the official said.
Drummond has been fined by the Colombian government on two
other occasions in the last two years, once when a cargo of coal
spilled from a barge into the sea in late 2012 and again in
early 2014 for failing to comply with a new environmental law.
Colombia is the world's fourth biggest coal exporter.
