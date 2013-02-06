BOGOTA Feb 6 Colombia has suspended coal loading at a port owned by miner Drummond Ltd, the country's second largest exporter of the material, after a problem at its harbor last month may have had an environmental impact, a government agency said on Wednesday.

The company said in a statement at the end of January that a boat loaded with coal had taken on too much water due to bad weather, but that the company had acted in accordance with "international maritime protocols".

The resolution by the National Environmental Licensing Authority only affects loading of coal at the port near the coastal city of Santa Marta.

It described the action as a "preventative measure" while it investigates what happened at Drummond's port in mid-January. It was not clear whether coal or related contaminants had spilled into the sea.

The loading suspension will be lifted once Drummond updates local authorities on what happened and presents a contingency plan, the agency said.

"When the result of the investigation is known, we will take action in the Drummond case rigorously," the environment ministry said in a message on Twitter.

Colombia, the world's fourth largest coal exporter, has seen an investment boom in oil and mining since a U.S.-backed security offensive began a decade ago, but as in other commodity-producing countries, environmental and social concerns are also rising.

Colombia's coal industry is dominated by big thermal producers with their own port and rail facilities such as Glencore, Drummond and Cerrejon, which is owned equally by BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Xstrata.