* Prolonged strike could cost gov't heavily in royalties * Strike shut down about a third of Colombian output * Union would suspend strike if satisfactory offer made By Peter Murphy BOGOTA, July 24 Colombia's Energy Minister Frederico Renjifo urged workers at coal miner Drummond to keep negotiating to end a strike they began late on Tuesday, as the government counts the potential cost of more disruption to one of its biggest exports. The strike shut Alabama-based Drummond's two Colombian mines, closed its private port and is expected to cut shipments from the fourth biggest coal exporter by about a third, though market reaction has been subdued with seaborne coal market well supplied. Drummond produced 26 million tonnes of coal, or almost a third of the country's total output in 2012. The country's coal sector has had a turbulent year with a month-long strike at rival miner Cerrejon in February and a temporary closure of Drummond's port after an environmental incident in February. "I'm calling on the company and the workers to strive today to take their dialogue forward and hopefully, for the benefit of all, we reach an agreement," Renjifo said. Edgar Munoz, vice-president of the Sintramienergetica union representing contracted workers, but not the company's subcontractors, said there had been no contact with the company on Wednesday. The union says it is prepared to suspend the walk-out if Drummond makes a satisfactory offer. He said there were two ships berthed at Drummond's port, which would be unable to depart, until the strike was lifted, since workers were not on duty to complete loading and the necessary port operations. Drummond had been expected to produce 32 million tonnes out of some 94 million tonnes of forecast national output in 2013, which would earn the nation about 900 billion pesos ($475.7 million) in royalties, Renjifo said, up from 700 billion pesos ($370 million) last year. That is income the government can ill-afford to lose as it tries to stoke economic growth which was sluggish early in the year - in part due to the strike at Cerrejon. Cerrejon is a joint-venture owned by Anglo American Plc , BHP Billiton Ltd and Xstra Plc. In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $85.65 a tonne, down $0.15 from the previous settlement.