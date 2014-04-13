BOGOTA, April 13 A barge carrying construction
materials for U.S.-based Drummond Co Inc, Colombia's second
biggest coal miner, was shipwrecked at the company's port late
last week, and local media said on Sunday it also had diesel
fuel onboard.
Drummond only recently reopened the port in
northern Colombia after the government had shut down operations
until the miner completed an upgrade to meet new environmental
legislation. It missed the January deadline for finishing work.
RCN Radio said the vessel was carrying 60 gallons (227
liters) of diesel oil. A Drummond statement confirmed the
incident and said the crew was rescued but did not mention the
fuel.
A Drummond spokesperson on Sunday said the port was
operating normally and the incident had no impact on coal
shipments. The cause of the accident is being investigated. She
declined to comment further.
Drummond has suffered more than a year of logistics and
labor strife, blighting the Andean nation's coal production and
causing it to fall 4 percent short of its production target in
2013 when output totaled 85.5 million tonnes.
In December, Drummond was fined $3.6 million for polluting
the bay in 2012 when a ship spilled tonnes of coal into the
waters of Santa Marta.
The government shut Drummond's port in January after the new
environmental law took effect and the company had not completed
construction of its legally required conveyor belt system,
slashing the country's coal exports by about a third.
The government had banned the use of cranes and barges to
load boats, a practise outlawed due to the pollution it caused.
Drummond is working on a $360 million construction of
legally compliant infrastructure that pours coal straight into
ships' holds from a covered conveyor belt.
The company has cut its Colombia production forecast for
2014 to 25 million to 26 million tonnes, down from a previous
forecast of 30 million tonnes.
The shutdown of Drummond's port activity had an impact on
Colombia's economy as the company's coal exports represent about
30 percent of total exports of the mineral from the fourth
biggest exporter of coal.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Additional reporting by Luis Jaime
Acosta; Editing by Sandra Maler)