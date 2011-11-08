* Operations stopped by protest over fatal accident

BOGOTA, Nov 8 Protesting Colombian workers have stopped U.S. miner Drummond's Colombian coal operations after an accident killed a laborer, but production was expected to restart later on Tuesday, a union and a source said.

Protests and accidents in the world's No. 4 coal exporter are fairly common but usually do not affect the major thermal producers such as Drummond, Cerrejon and Glencore's Prodeco since the companies have more money and use better technology.

Stevenson Avila, a senior member of Colombia's mining and energy workers union known as Sintraminergetica, told Reuters workers have been protesting at Drummond's El Descanso and Pribbenow mines since an accident killed a worker on Sunday.

"The protests last until today. Operations should restart later on Tuesday," Avila said.

A source close to the company confirmed that operations were expected to restart sometime on Tuesday.

Exports will not likely be affected due to the short duration of the demonstrations since Drummond keeps stocks of coal.

Drummond, Colombia's second largest producer of the material, expects production to shoot up nearly 14 percent to 25 million tonnes in 2011 versus last year, the company's local president said earlier this year. [ID:nS1E78J1CW]

In June, Drummond teamed up with Japan's Itochu Corp (8001.T) in a $1.5 billion deal in which Itochu will take a 20 percent stake in a new company, Drummond International, with the privately-owned U.S. firm with the rest. [ID:nL3E7HG07J]

(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by David Gregorio)