BOGOTA Nov 9 Drummond's Colombian coal
operations have restarted after protesters briefly shut down
production following the death of a worker in an accident, a
union leader said on Wednesday.
Drummond, Colombia's second largest producer of the
material, expects production to shoot up nearly 14 percent to
25 million tonnes in 2011 versus last year. [ID:nS1E78J1CW]
"The protest was lifted last night and shifts began,"
Stevenson Avila, a senior member of Colombia's mining and
energy workers union known as Sintraminergetica, told Reuters.
Drummond is a 80-20 joint venture with Japan's Itochu Corp
(8001.T).
Coal production in Colombia, the world's No. 4 coal
exporter, is dominated by the big thermal producers Drummond,
Cerrejon and Glencore's Prodeco.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball;edited by Sofina Mirza-Reid)