BOGOTA Nov 9 Drummond's Colombian coal operations have restarted after protesters briefly shut down production following the death of a worker in an accident, a union leader said on Wednesday.

Drummond, Colombia's second largest producer of the material, expects production to shoot up nearly 14 percent to 25 million tonnes in 2011 versus last year. [ID:nS1E78J1CW]

"The protest was lifted last night and shifts began," Stevenson Avila, a senior member of Colombia's mining and energy workers union known as Sintraminergetica, told Reuters.

Drummond is a 80-20 joint venture with Japan's Itochu Corp (8001.T).

Coal production in Colombia, the world's No. 4 coal exporter, is dominated by the big thermal producers Drummond, Cerrejon and Glencore's Prodeco.

