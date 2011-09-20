* Output should expand to around 40 mln T per yr in 2013

* Expects direct loading at port done toward 2013

* Doesn't see much coal exports to Asia this year

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Sept 20 Colombia's second largest coal exporter, Drummond, expects production to shoot up nearly 14 percent to 25 million tonnes in 2011 versus last year, the company's local president said on Tuesday.

Colombia, the world's No. 4 coal exporter, is looking to nearly double production of the material over the coming years, and expansion projects by Drummond, and the country's top producer Cerrejon, are seen as key to achieving that goal.

Augusto Jimenez, president of Drummond Colombia, told reporters on the sidelines of a coal conference that heavy rains that battered the nation last year and in early 2011 were already factored into output targets for this year.

"This year has been easier than last year. Up until now we haven't had major problems ... when we say 25 million, we already expected the rainy season," Jimenez said, adding that output hit around 18 million tonnes in the year to Sept. 15.

"We're going to grow gradually to reach a level close to 40 million ... in 2013," he said.

In June, Drummond teamed up with Japan's Itochu Corp (8001.T) in a $1.5 billion deal in which Itochu will take a 20 percent stake in a new company, Drummond International, with the privately-owned U.S. firm with the rest. [ID:nL3E7HG07J]

Itochu will market Drummond coal to Japan under the deal.

Drummond, a family-owned company, acquired mining rights in Colombia in the 1980s and produces high-quality thermal coal from its El Descanso and La Loma mines.

It has said it would build a new coal loading jetty at a cost of around $400 million, which, Jimenez said, should be completed towards 2013.

Once considered a failing state, Colombia has turned its image around by battering leftist rebels and drug gangs, bringing in billions of dollars in foreign investment.

Colombia's coal industry is dominated by big thermal producers with their own port and rail facilities such as Glencore (GLEN.L), Drummond and Cerrejon, which is owned equally by BHP Billiton (BLT.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Xstrata XTA.L.

The industry ships most of its coal to Europe and the United States, and Asia has never been a key market for Colombian coal because the distances involved have made it too expensive although the Andean nation has sent more of the material to China and India in the last couple years.

"This year there will not be much that goes to Asia. This is going to grow with Japan which will begin to consume more coal," Jimenez said. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)