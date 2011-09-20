* Output should expand to around 40 mln T per yr in 2013
* Expects direct loading at port done toward 2013
* Doesn't see much coal exports to Asia this year
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Sept 20 Colombia's second largest coal
exporter, Drummond, expects production to shoot up nearly 14
percent to 25 million tonnes in 2011 versus last year, the
company's local president said on Tuesday.
Colombia, the world's No. 4 coal exporter, is looking to
nearly double production of the material over the coming years,
and expansion projects by Drummond, and the country's top
producer Cerrejon, are seen as key to achieving that goal.
Augusto Jimenez, president of Drummond Colombia, told
reporters on the sidelines of a coal conference that heavy
rains that battered the nation last year and in early 2011 were
already factored into output targets for this year.
"This year has been easier than last year. Up until now we
haven't had major problems ... when we say 25 million, we
already expected the rainy season," Jimenez said, adding that
output hit around 18 million tonnes in the year to Sept. 15.
"We're going to grow gradually to reach a level close to 40
million ... in 2013," he said.
In June, Drummond teamed up with Japan's Itochu Corp
(8001.T) in a $1.5 billion deal in which Itochu will take a 20
percent stake in a new company, Drummond International, with
the privately-owned U.S. firm with the rest. [ID:nL3E7HG07J]
Itochu will market Drummond coal to Japan under the deal.
Drummond, a family-owned company, acquired mining rights in
Colombia in the 1980s and produces high-quality thermal coal
from its El Descanso and La Loma mines.
It has said it would build a new coal loading jetty at a
cost of around $400 million, which, Jimenez said, should be
completed towards 2013.
Once considered a failing state, Colombia has turned its
image around by battering leftist rebels and drug gangs,
bringing in billions of dollars in foreign investment.
Colombia's coal industry is dominated by big thermal
producers with their own port and rail facilities such as
Glencore (GLEN.L), Drummond and Cerrejon, which is owned
equally by BHP Billiton (BLT.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and
Xstrata XTA.L.
The industry ships most of its coal to Europe and the
United States, and Asia has never been a key market for
Colombian coal because the distances involved have made it too
expensive although the Andean nation has sent more of the
material to China and India in the last couple years.
"This year there will not be much that goes to Asia. This
is going to grow with Japan which will begin to consume more
coal," Jimenez said.
