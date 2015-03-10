(Adds color, quote, details)
BOGOTA, March 10 A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit
Colombia on Tuesday, shaking buildings in several cities
including the capital, Bogota, where residents poured into the
streets in panic, but there were no reports of serious injuries
or significant damage.
The quake's epicenter was located near the eastern city of
Bucaramanga, about 272 kilometers (169 miles) northeast of
Bogota, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But at 147 km
(91 miles) below ground, the temblor was deep, which tends to
limit the severity.
"The impact is small and up to now there are no reports of
victims or injuries," said a statement from the presidency's
emergency response coordination team e-mailed over an hour after
the quake.
Local radio said the quake was also strongly felt in
Medellin, the Andean country's second largest city. Venezuelan
cities near the border, including Maracaibo and San Cristobal,
also felt the quake, according to its government.
"It has been 20 years since it shook like that," said Bogota
street vendor Ismael Oviedo, 65. "It scared me."
Cellphone networks were jammed in the first minutes
following the earthquake.
State-run oil company Ecopetrol said the
Barrancabermeja refinery, in the province where the quake
struck, was working normally and there were no reports of
damage.
Mountainous Colombia is situated within the earthquake-prone
"ring of fire" region. Minor tremors are occasionally felt in
Bogota, but are rarely strong.
One major quake in 1999 killed around 1,000 in the large
towns of the country's western coffee-growing region.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy, Julia Symmes Cobb, Nelson
Bocanegra; Additional reporting by Diego Ore in Caracas, Writing
by Peter Murphy, editing by G Crosse)