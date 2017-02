BOGOTA Nov 11 Colombia's central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe on Friday revised up 2011 economic growth to between 5 percent and 6 percent, but lowered the 2012 forecast to 4 percent to 6 percent.

The central bank had set a gross domestic growth target of between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent for this year and next.

Uribe also said that the economy likely expanded above 6 percent in the third quarter.

