BOGOTA, March 28 Colombia's current account
deficit deepened to 3.4 percent of GDP in 2013 from 3.2 percent
the previous year, the central bank said on Friday, as lower
prices for some key exports contributed to the near halving of
the Andean nation's trade surplus.
The balance of payments deficit stood at $12.7 billion by
the end of last year while the trade surplus tumbled to $1.9
billion. The economy grew 4.3 percent last year, beating
expectations, while inflation remains low.
"The dynamic of the trade balance reflects the effect of the
generalized reduction in export prices of key products," the
bank said in a statement.
Colombia is the world's No. 4 exporter of thermal coal but
output missed the target last year due to bouts of labor and
logistics strife. It is also the world's biggest producer of
washed arabica coffees whose prices were relatively low
throughout 2013, another factor which slimmed the trade surplus.
The country also produces about 1 million barrels of crude
oil a day and is seeking investment to boost that to 1.3 million
barrels by 2020.
Foreign direct investment last year grew 8 percent to a
record $16.8 billion, equating to about 4.5 percent of GDP.
Almost half or 46.7 percent of these inflows were destined
for investments in oil and mining.
Additionally, foreign inflows into financial assets rose 50
percent to $11.07 billion. J.P. Morgan raised its weighting for
Colombia in two of indexes last week, boosting those inflows and
strengthening the peso.
