BOGOTA, March 18 Colombia's current account deficit grew to 6.4 percent of gross domestic product last year from 5.2 percent in 2014, the central bank said, while foreign direct investment fell by nearly half amid low prices for crude oil.

The central bank data, released late on Thursday, showed the current account deficit totaled $18.9 billion in 2015, less than the $19.6 billion deficit in 2014.

"It is clear that the increase in the deficit as a proportion of GDP does not reflect the lower absolute value of the current account deficit in dollars, but is explained by the reduction of dollars in current GDP due to the 37 percent depreciation of the peso against the dollar between 2014 and 2015," a report from the bank said.

The current account of the balance of payments is a broad measure of transactions between the country and the rest of the world. It encompasses trade, interest payments, dividends, remittances and services like tourism.

Standard & Poor's cited Colombia's current account deficit in its decision last month to lower its outlook for the country's credit rating from stable to negative.

Foreign direct investment, which falls under the balance of payments' financial account, fell 48.4 percent in 2015 to a net $12.1 billion, due to less inflow into the oil and mining sectors.

Foreign investment into financial portfolios fell by 39.2 percent to $9.8 billion in 2015.

Of that total, 45.4 percent purchased local debt such as so-called TES bonds and shares on the Colombian stock market. The remainder went into the purchase of long-term Colombian bonds in foreign markets, the bulk of which were issued by public institutions. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by W Simon)