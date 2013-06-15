BOGOTA, June 14 Colombia expects a lower central government budget deficit in 2014 than in 2013, while economic growth is projected at 4.5 percent this year and 4.7 percent next year. Here are Colombia's fiscal goals in 2013 and 2014. 2013 2014 CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT) 1.0 1.0 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT) 2.4 2.3 AVERAGE PESO/DOLLAR 1,850 1,874 GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT +4.5 +4.7 INFLATION 2.5 3.0 FOREIGN BONDS 1.6 3.0 MULTILATERAL LOANS 1.0 2.0 LOCAL TREASURY (TES) 29.0 30.5 BONDS (TRLN PESOS) AUCTIONED TES 21.5 22.5