BOGOTA, March 29 Colombia's current account
deficit in 2011 remained steady from the year earlier at 3
percent of GDP, the central bank said on Thursday.
The current account deficit reached $9.98 billion, compared
with $8.76 billion in 2010, both equivalent to 3 percent of GDP.
Colombia's economy grew 5.9 percent in 2011 - one of the
fastest rates in Latin America - though growth in the fourth
quarter slowed to 1.3 percent as almost a year of interest rates
hikes began taking effect.
Improved security thanks to a U.S.-backed offensive against
Marxist rebels has fueled foreign investment and spurred
consumers to buy houses, cars and home appliances.
Foreign direct investment rose 91.8 percent from 2010 to
$13.23 billion, mostly concentrated in the oil and mining
sectors, the bank said.
The current account balance is the widest measure of a
country's foreign transactions, encompassing trade, interest
payments and services, and as such a gauge of reliance on
foreign capital.
The capital and financial account surplus grew $1.55 billion
from the previous year to reach $13.32 billion as a result of
portfolio and foreign direct investment and borrowing from
abroad, the bank said.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)